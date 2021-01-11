During this time when families have found themselves more isolated, it is important to reach out to others to find help and support.
Through the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7), a Caregiver Telephone Support Group is available for the ten core counties the Agency serves, which include Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton.
Each month, the group offers caregivers time to gain and give support with other caregivers and resources, and educational topics related to caregiving. The monthly telephone support group is facilitated by staff with the Caregiver Support Program at the AAA7. The telephone option provides caregivers with the opportunity to learn and gain support from each other without leaving their homes.
The telephone support group is offered monthly on the third Thursday of each month. The next call will take place on Thursday, Jan. 21, from 1:30–2:30 p.m. All family caregivers are welcome and invited to participate.
If you are interested in learning more about the Telephone Caregiver Support Group at the AAA7 or to register for the next call, call Vicki Woyan at the AAA7. She can be reached by calling 1-800-582-7277, extension 215, or you can also e-mail info@aaa7.org. In order to receive the conference call information for the call, you must pre-register prior to January 21.
