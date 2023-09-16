AAA7’s Bowman named volunteer of the year

Kristy Bowman

Kristy Bowman, Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) Benefits Specialist, was recently named Volunteer of the Year with the Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP).


  
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments