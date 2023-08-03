Airshow is gonna happen!

Acclaimed stunt pilot, Rod “Tico” LeCerda, was pictured performing an aerial stunt at the 52nd annual Vinton County Air Show that took place in 2022 at the Vinton County Airport.

 File photo/Bob Church

Terry Stevens, President of the Vinton County Pilots and Boosters states the 2023 Airshow is now going to happen.


  
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments