WILKESVILLE — American Legion Post 476 will host a fundraiser Sunday to raise money for a Christmas party for children later this year.
Registration for the fundraiser, the 2nd Annual Christmas for Kids Poker Run, begins at 9 a.m. at 26100 Legion Road in Langsville, Ohio and is $10 per participant. The event starts at 10:30 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. Food will be provided at the legion canteen.
A poker run is a game in which participants in vehicles visit several checkpoints, picking up one card per checkpoint. The goal is to have the best hand by the end of the run.
Jim Collins, secretary for Post 476, said that the route is about 128 miles and begins in Wilkesville and goes through Meigs and Galia counties. All vehicles are welcomed to participate.
The Christmas party, which does not have a date yet, will feature “a mound of toys and gifts” for children at Post 476, Collins said.
“We try to get everybody in a Secret Santa type thing,” he said. “If they can’t make it in to get it (a gift) for a disability or whatever reason, we’ll take the gifts to them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.