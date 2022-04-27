COLUMBUS — American Municipal Power, Inc. (AMP) announced the recipients of of its scholarships last week, two of which went to Jackson High School students.
Among the 10 selected were two from Jackson: Christopher Hughes and Kaltra Woltz. Hughes is one of five recipients of the 2022 Lyle B. Wright Scholarship, whereas Woltz received the 2022 Richard H. Gorsuch Scholarship.
Hughes is a graduating senior at Jackson High School and plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh to study engineering.
The son of Doug and Melissa Hughes, he is the president of the National Honor Society and has participated in many activities including band, cross country, basketball, and track and field, and was selected to participate in the District 17, Ohio University and Wright State Honor Bands.
Woltz is a graduating senior at Jackson High School and plans to attend Columbia University to study engineering.
The daughter of Tom and Rudina Woltz, she is the president of her school’s chapter of the National Honor Society, class treasurer and participates in golf as well as volunteer projects through many different clubs and organizations in the community. Her father, Tom, is the electric superintendent for the Jackson Municipal Electric Department.
This year, 28 students were nominated for the Wright Scholarship and another 24 students were nominated for the Gorsuch Scholarship. The recipients were selected based on their scholastic records, personal achievements and scores on a test about public power.
Jolene Thompson, AMP President and CEO, said the applicants this year were outstanding and congratulated both Hughes and Woltz on their achievements.
The AMP Board of Trustees established the Richard H. Gorsuch and Lyle B. Wright scholarships in memory of public power leaders who contributed significantly to AMP and municipal electric systems in the region.
Gorsuch, who was dedicated to promoting the advantages of municipally owned electric systems, was the organization’s president from 1983 until his death in 1987.
The $3,000 scholarships in this program are awarded to graduating seniors whose parent or guardian is an employee of either a municipal electric system or AMP, or who is an elected official with responsibility for the electric system.
Wright was a strong public power advocate who served on the AMP Board of Trustees from 1979 until his death in 1986.
The $3,000 Wright scholarships are awarded to graduating seniors whose households receive electricity from an AMP member utility.
Since 1988, AMP has awarded $438,000 to deserving high school seniors through the AMP Scholarships Program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.