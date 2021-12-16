JACKSON — A free Christmas children's event called "'An Evening with The Nutcracker" is set for Friday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m. The event is made possible by the David Brooks Jones Endowment for the Arts Fund. The event will be held at the Markay Cultural Arts Center. Children can expect Nutcracker themed-music, dancing and art events. Dress in your finest ballet or nutcracker costume, and one winner will receive a prize. Visitors can also enjoy hot chocolate, snacks, story time, play drums with the nutcracker, partake in a mini ballet class and make a nutcracker themed craft. To RSVP call the box office at 740-577-3841.
