JACKSON — The Jackson County Trout Festival, sponsored by the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) #96, was held at Hammertown Lake in Jackson on April 17. Gates opened in the early morning and a final weigh-in took place in the late afternoon.
During the course of the day, several fishermen and women headed out on the water in boats or set up stations along the shore of the lake — each hopeful of bringing in that “big” catch of the day.
Aiden Johnson won a grand prize of a kayak, with other hourly drawing winners being named throughout the day.
FOP President Aaron Ervin announced the fishing contest winners and presented trophies for the largest trout and game fish in the youth and adult divisions.
In the adult division, there was a tie for the trophy for largest trout between Brian Depue and Michael Kuhn. Depue and Kuhn’s trout each weighed one pound and three ounces. Mike Fizer won the trophy for the largest game fish. Fizer’s white bass weighed one pound and 12 ounces.
In the youth division, Hayden Greene won the trophy for the largest trout. Greene’s trout weighed one pound and one ounce. Whitney Carter won the trophy for the largest game fish. Carter’s fish weighed 1.4 pounds.
Prior to the festival being held, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), stocked the lake also known as the Jackson City Reservoir, with approximately 3,000 rainbow trout.
ODNR reports that just over 80,000 rainbow trout are expected to be released throughout the month of April and May across Ohio public lakes and ponds.
Last year, the annual Trout Festival was canceled as a precautionary measure due to the growing concern over the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). A year ago, many local activities had either been canceled, postponed, or limited.
Writer’s Note: More photos can be found online at www.vintonjacksoncourier.com.
