Ohio State Highway Patrol

Registration and inspection stickers for Church Bus and Motor Coach/Passenger Bus vehicles are set to expire on May 31, 2021. Before there can be any renewals of registration, annual safety inspections must be completed by members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol License and Commercial Standards Section.

The Jackson office of this section is currently scheduling appointments for vehicle inspections from the counties of Athens, Gallia, Jackson, Pike, Vinton, Hocking, Meigs, Lawrence, Ross, and Scioto. Appointments must be made before the inspection can be conducted.

For anyone with further questions or looking to schedule an appointment, contact the OSHP at 740-286-9845 or via email at jacksonlcs@dps.ohio.gov

