WILKESVILLE — For the eleventh year, the Vinton County Historical and Genealogical Society (VCHGS) has placed a memorial wreath at the headstone of an important county figure. This years ceremony honors Edward M. Newsom, a soldier who fought in the Union Army during the Civil War, the intended recipient for 2020 that was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ceremony began with a stirring performance of "God Bless America" by Constance White followed by a prayer lead by Deanna Tribe, the current VCHGS President. Tribe spoke of keeping memories alive with thanks and gratitude, especially for those who have served our country.
Past VCHGS President Lawrence McWhorter then shared the information that Joyce Peters of the VCHGS had gathered about the deceased. Research showed that Edward M. Newsom was born on Jan. 21, 1836 in Wilkesville, Ohio which was at the time still considered part of Gallia County. He was one of eleven children born to Junius L. Newsom and Elizabeth M Gibbs Newsom and the family worked as farmers.
The Newsom family has been living in Ohio since Edward M. Newsom's three times great-grandfather became one of the early settlers to Gallipolis back in 1807. During his time there, he published sketches about the lives of early settlers in local newspapers while also helping to establish city and county offices and institutions in Gallia County.
Edward and Frances Althar wed on Jan. 31, 1865 in Vinton County with the marriage leading to the birth of Junius A. and Estella. The family settled their Wilkesville farm.
In regards to his military service, Edward first joined on August 24, 1863 as a private serving in the Union Army in Company A of the 2nd Regiment West Virginia Cavalry Volunteers of Parkersburg. While the company name can be deceiving, a majority of the members were from southeastern Ohio. The reason for the discrepancy comes from the rejection of the application for a 4th Ohio Cavalry by then Governor William Dennison as he was under orders to create no more Ohio cavalries. At the time of the company, West Virginia was still a part of Virginia but in 1863 when they were given statehood, the name was changed.
Edward's position in the military changed multiple times within the 2nd Regiment Cavalry. He spent time with Company E out of Charleston, West Virginia, Company A out of Martinsburg, Virginia, and a few months as a clerk at the division headquarters.
While the regiment was present at the Confederate Army's surrender at Appomattox Courthouse, there is no confirmation that Edward was there. He was honorably discharged from his service on July 3, 1865. Edward returned home to Wilkesville and his wife where they farmed for the remainder of their days, with Frances passing on June 2, 1893, six years before her husband passed on June 17, 1899.
The 700 acre Wilkesville Township farmland is still held within the family and is operated by Edward's great-grandson Donald Newsom and co-owned by great-granddaughter, Ann Newsom.
Donald was given the honor of placing the wreath, a gift from Gayle Young, at the gravesite of his great-grandfather atop a hill in the Wilkesville Cemetery. Once the wreath was placed, David Stiffler performed "God Bless the U.S.A" to finish off the ceremony.
This annual ceremony is held each year on Armed Forces Day, which tends to fall on the weekend before Memorial Day. There aren't many requirements to be chosen for the honor beyond that the person being honored be known to others in the county and played a role in making the county what it is today.
Since 2011, seven of the eleven year honored military veterans. Other non-military honorees included Martin W. Essex, the longest serving Superintendent of Ohio Schools from Ray, Downey Reed, an early pioneer from the Hamden area, and David M. Bryson, an educator, school administrator, and minister.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.