WILKESVILLE — Local Civil War veteran Edward M. Newsom will be honored by the Vinton County Historical and genealogical Society with a memorial wreath laying ceremony at his gravesite. The ceremony is scheduled for May 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. in Wilkesville Cemetery.

As far back as the early 1800's the Newsom family set roots in the Wilkesville area with the Newsom family land still kept within the family to this day.

All are invited to attend the ceremony whether you be family, friends, or a resident of the area. it is recommended that those planning to attend enter the cemetery from the Honey Suckle Street entrance. 

Please follow all COVID-19 guidelines at the event.

