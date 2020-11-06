JACKSON — The Apple City Motorcycle Club will be having its third annual bean dinner on Saturday, Nov. 7, starting at noon. The dinner will be held at 541 Clubhouse Road near Jackson. There will be a 50/50 drawing, adult beverages available, and takeout available. The menu includes: beans, cornbread, and drinks. The proceeds will support local veterans.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments