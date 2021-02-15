JACKSON — The Apple City Players is having a membership drive, and is asking for new members from the community. Membership is $25 per year. As a member you get to have a vote in the upcoming productions. An annual members meeting (virtual) is scheduled for Feb. 28, at 3 p.m. All members are invited to attend. This meeting will involve voting in the 2021-2022 Board and selecting production lineup. There will also be a discussion on the plans for a Children's Theater and other events in the upcoming year. Mail your membership fee to: P.O. Box 535, Jackson, Ohio 45640. Be sure to email cstiffler@rockridge-vdc.com for a link for the virtual meeting.
