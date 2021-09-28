JACKSON — Many have tried to “out-peel” her over the years, but her majesty, the reigning Apple Peeling Queen, defended her title once more.
Betty Tilley, 57, once again emerged victoriously, and was able to defend her title once again during the Jackson Apple Festival’s “apple-peeling” contest.
The contest was held Tuesday, Sept. 21, on the Bellisio Foods Main Stage with 10 contestants taking part.
It wasn’t even a close contest this year as Tilley once again took home first place with an apple peeling that measured 62 inches long. She beat her closet competition by 13.5 inches. Tilley’s apple peeling measured 63 inches long in 2019.
Tammy Kent came in second place with an apple peeling that measured 48.5 inches long. Third place was claimed by Tim Tilley, who had a 42.5-inch peeling.
“I have won the apple peeling contest so many years that I have lost count,” Tilley told The Courier previously.
Tilley won a cash prize for her win thanks to contest sponsor Carman’s Used Cars and Trucks.
After the contest, the 2021 Jackson Apple Festival Royalty tried their hand at peeling an apple.
Queen Kaydee Brown, First Attendant Kirsten Clark, and Second Attendant McKinley Morris, and their mothers all attempted to peel an apple for fun, while 2019 Little Miss Apple Festival Kennedy Knittel watched and ate her apple.
This wrapped up that contest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.