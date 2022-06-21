ATHENS — More than 4,400 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for spring semester 2022.
The graduates represented many areas of the United States and an abundance of countries, including: China, Belarus, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Mexico.
The following graduates hail from Vinton and Jackson counties:
Amy Brennan from Wellston graduated with a BSN Baccalaureate Nursing from Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions in spring 2022.
Samuel Brown from Jackson graduated with a BSN Baccalaureate Nursing from Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions in spring 2022.
Elizabeth Compston from Wellston graduated with a BAHCS Human Services from Ohio University’s Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education in spring 2022.
Mandy Cooper from Wellston graduated with a BSW Social Work from Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions in spring 2022.
Julie Crace from Jackson graduated with a BSCHE Chemical Engineering from Ohio University’s Russ College of Engineering and Technology in spring 2022.
Leslie Daily from Jackson graduated with a BSH Health Services Administration from Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions in spring 2022.
Klaudia Faught from Hamden graduated with a BSED Early Childhood from Ohio University’s Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education in spring 2022.
Jordan Fisher from Oak Hill graduated with a MED School Counseling from Ohio University’s Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education in spring 2022.
Christopher Graham from Wellston graduated with a MSAA Athletic Administration from Ohio University’s College of Business in spring 2022.
Brady Hobbs from Wellston graduated with a BBA Management and Strategic Leadership from Ohio University’s College of Business in spring 2022.
Chase Hull from Logan graduated with a BS Biological Sciences — Wildlife and Conservation Biology from Ohio University’s College of Arts and Sciences in spring 2022.
Max Huston from McArthur graduated with a MED College Student Personnel from Ohio University’s Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education in spring 2022.
Caleb Johnson from Jackson graduated with a BSAM Applied Management from Ohio University’s College of Business in spring 2022.
Maggi Karagosian from Jackson graduated with a BSJ Journalismand a BA majoring in Economics from Ohio University’s Honors Tutorial College and College of Arts and Sciences in spring 2022.
Dezarae Keesee from McArthur graduated with a BSCSD Communication Sciences and Disorders from Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions in spring 2022.
Natalie Kirby from Jackson graduated with a BS Psychology from Ohio University’s College of Arts and Sciences in spring 2022.
Montana Legg from McArthur graduated with a BSED Early Childhood from Ohio University’s Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education in spring 2022.
Stephanie Lindauer from Wellston graduated with a BSN Baccalaureate Nursing from Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions in spring 2022.
Molly Moore from Hamden graduated with a BA Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies from Ohio University’s College of Arts and Sciences in spring 2022.
Cole Pridemore from McArthur graduated with a BS Chemistry from Ohio University’s College of Arts and Sciences in spring 2022.
Lexi Reese from Oak Hill graduated with a BSW Social Work from Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions in spring 2022.
Walker Shaffer from Wilkesville graduated with a BBA Management Information Systems from Ohio University’s College of Business in spring 2022.
Timothy Sharp Jr. from Wellston graduated with a BA Anthropology from Ohio University’s College of Arts and Sciences in spring 2022.
Nicole Sheets from Jackson graduated with a BSN Nursing from Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions in spring 2022.
Kira Slepchenko from Albany graduated with a PHD from Ohio University’s College of Arts and Sciences in spring 2022.
Amber Smith from Oak Hill graduated with a BSC Information and Telecommunication Systems from Ohio University’s Scripps College of Communication in spring 2022.
Jake Steed from McArthur graduated with a BSVC Visual Communication — Photojournalism from Ohio University’s Scripps College of Communication in spring 2022.
Hannah Stewart from Wellston graduated with a BS Forensic Chemistry from Ohio University’s College of Arts and Sciences in spring 2022.
Daniel Stewart from Jackson graduated with a BBA Accounting and Business — Pre-Law from Ohio University’s College of Business in spring 2022.
Jennifer Stewart from Wellston graduated with a BSS Specialized Studies from Ohio University’s University College in spring 2022.
John Stroth from Jackson graduated with a BCJ Criminal Justice from Ohio University’s University College in spring 2022.
Thomas Swisher from Wellston graduated with a BMUS Instrumental Performance and Music Education — Instrumental Emphasis from Ohio University’s College of Fine Arts in spring 2022.
Dalton Teasley from Wellston graduated with a BSC Media Arts and Studies — Music Production and Recording Industry from Ohio University’s Scripps College of Communication in spring 2022.
Tyler Twyman from Vinton graduated with a MSAA Athletic Administration from Ohio University’s College of Business in spring 2022.
Andrew Wild from McArthur graduated with a MED Clinical Mental Health and Clinical Rehabilitation Counseling from Ohio University’s Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education in spring 2022.
