Capital University has announced their President's List honorees for the spring 2021 semester. Capital has three lists denoting academic distinction among full-time, degree-seeking students: the President's List, Provost's List, and Dean's List.
The President's List indicates the highest level of academic distinction. To be named to the President's List, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85.
- Jordan Banks of Jackson (45640)
- Marshall Evans of Jackson (45640)
- Callie Henry of Oak Hill (45656)
- Hayley Lathey of Vinton (45686)
- Emily Osborne of Laurelville (43135)
- Liv Proctor of Logan (43138)
