Capital University has announced their President's List honorees for the spring 2021 semester. Capital has three lists denoting academic distinction among full-time, degree-seeking students: the President's List, Provost's List, and Dean's List.

The President's List indicates the highest level of academic distinction. To be named to the President's List, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85.

  • Jordan Banks of Jackson (45640)
  • Marshall Evans of Jackson (45640)
  • Callie Henry of Oak Hill (45656)
  • Hayley Lathey of Vinton (45686)
  • Emily Osborne of Laurelville (43135)
  • Liv Proctor of Logan (43138)

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments