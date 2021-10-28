JACKSON — The U-Haul Company of Massachusetts and Ohio, Inc. is pleased to announce that Armed and Ready LLC, an outdoor and sporting goods company, signed on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer to serve the Jackson community.
Armed and Ready, located at 115 Barton Road, will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.
Normal business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling 740-395-0091 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Jackson-OH-45640/001735/ today.
Armed and Ready owner Randy Patterson is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Jackson County.
U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer moving equipment since 1945. With the COVID-19 outbreak creating challenging times for small businesses, more than 20,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are creating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership. When a customer rents from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.
As an essential service provider, U-Haul stores and dealers continue to serve the public. Our products are utilized by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people’s homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and countless other dependent groups – in addition to the household mover.
Please visit uhaul.com/announcement for more information on how U-Haul is keeping its Team Members and customers safe.
