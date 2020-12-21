The Farmers to Families Food Box Program will be hosting a drive-thru grocery distribution next week on Dec. 26 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The event is being held at the county fairgrounds at 286 West Union Ave in Athens and is done in partnership with The Food Soldier Hunger Coalition.
No I.D is required and everyone is welcome.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.