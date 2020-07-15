OAK HILL — Atomic Credit Union donated $300 to the Oak Hill Area Chamber of Commerce for its “Welcome Signs” project. The chamber is currently working on adding new “Welcome To Oak Hill” signs around the Village of Oak Hill.
Atomic Credit Union, named a Best-in-State Credit Union by Forbes Magazine for the third consecutive year, serves over 54,000 members at 13 branch locations in Southern Ohio, and operates a total of 50 student-run credit union branches in local area schools. In addition to brick and mortar branches, Atomic offers 24/7 access to your account through their Mobile App and Digital Banking.
Atomic Credit Union is federally insured by NCUA.
