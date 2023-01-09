Atomic Credit Union Names Courtney Walters Mortgage Loan Originator

JACKSON – Atomic Credit Union is pleased to announce a new position, Mortgage Loan Originator, has been filled by long-time employee Courtney Walters.
Courtney began her career with Atomic 14 years ago as a part-time teller, and has since held positions of Teller, Member Service Representative, Assistant Branch Manager, and most recently, Branch Manager. Throughout her years of lending, Courtney says her favorite thing about her job has been mortgage lending, whether that is helping someone build their dream home, or assisting in purchasing their first home.
“I am excited for this opportunity and look forward to building more relationships and meeting new friends along the way!”
Courtney graduated from Jackson High School in 2007. She began working for Atomic Credit Union at the age of 19. Fun fact: Atomic is the only place Courtney has ever worked!
Atomic Credit Union serves over 66,000 members throughout its 19 county community charter. Branches are located in Piketon, Waverly, Beaver, Jackson, Oak Hill, Wellston, Wheelersburg, Portsmouth, Minford, Lucasville, Bridge Street Chillicothe, Western Ave. Chillicothe, Logan and Athens, while a new branch is opening within the month in Washington Courthouse, and next year in Circleville, and Hillsboro. Also, Atomic Credit Union offers the largest student-run credit union program in the nation with nearly 60 participating local area schools.
