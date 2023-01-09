JACKSON – Atomic Credit Union is pleased to announce that two people with strong ties to Jackson County have been promoted.
featured
Atomic Credit Union Promotes Two Familiar Faces
- Staff Reports
-
- Updated
- 0
JACKSON – Atomic Credit Union is pleased to announce that two people with strong ties to Jackson County have been promoted.
Bobbi Stepp is the new Jackson Branch Manager and Courtney Walters is the new Mortgage Loan Originator.
Stepp has 34 years of banking experience and started her career as a Teller and worked her way up to Branch Management. She has also worked in the areas of consumer lending, small business lending, mortgage lending, and internal auditing.
Stepp was most recently employed in the Gallipolis, Ohio area, however, she looks at her transition to Atomic as a chance to reconnect with her Jackson County community. Bobbi resides in Jackson with her husband Charlie, and together they have three grown sons and eight beautiful grandchildren!
Stepp serves as the Vice President of the Jackson County Heart Support Group, a local non-profit group assisting Jackson County heart and cancer patients, and she is also a member of the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership. In her free time, Stepp enjoys spending time with family and friends, and taking jeep rides
Walters graduated from Jackson High School in 2007. She began working for Atomic Credit Union at the age of 19. Fun fact: Atomic is the only place Courtney has ever worked!
Walters began her career with Atomic 14 years ago as a part-time teller, and has since held positions of Teller, Member Service Representative, Assistant Branch Manager, and most recently, Branch Manager. Throughout her years of lending, Walters says her favorite thing about her job has been mortgage lending, whether that is helping someone build their dream home, or assisting in purchasing their first home.
“I am excited for this opportunity and look forward to building more relationships and meeting new friends along the way," she said.
Atomic Credit Union serves over 66,000 members throughout its 19 county community charter. Branches are located in Piketon, Waverly, Beaver, Jackson, Oak Hill, Wellston, Wheelersburg, Portsmouth, Minford, Lucasville, Bridge Street Chillicothe, Western Ave. Chillicothe, Logan and Athens, while a new branch is opening within the month in Washington Courthouse, and next year in Circleville, and Hillsboro. Also, Atomic Credit Union offers the largest student-run credit union program in the nation with nearly 60 participating local area schools.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.