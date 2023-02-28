Atomic Credit Union supports JCEDP

Atomic has invested a $1,000 towards the 'Ambassador' level for the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership (JCEDP). Pictured left to right: Tony Gilliland - Assistant Branch Manager, Jason Brown - JCEDP Board Chairman, Bobbi Stepp - Branch Manager, Samuel Brady - JCEDP President & CEO, Allison Moore - Member Service Rep., and Kayla Gray - Member Service Rep. Trainee.
JACKSON – Atomic Credit Union said tis focus is on the community and the people in it! From sponsoring our local sports teams, to hole sponsorships at our small business’ golf outings, Atomic Credit Union has you in mind, according to a press release from the credit union.
Atomic recently invested a $1,000 towards the 'Ambassador' level for the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership (JCEDP), whose mission is to attract new investment and jobs to Jackson County.
Atomic Credit Union serves over 66,000 members throughout its 19 county community charter. Branches are located in Piketon, Waverly, Beaver, Jackson, Oak Hill, Wellston, Wheelersburg, Portsmouth, Minford, Lucasville, Bridge Street Chillicothe, Western Ave. Chillicothe, Logan, Athens, and Washington Courthouse, and this fall in Circleville, and Hillsboro.
Also, Atomic Credit Union offers the largest student-run credit union program in the nation with nearly 60 participating local area schools.
