WELLSTON — The 2021 Jackson County Fair Baby Contest was held on Saturday, July 17, at the Grandstand.
Both boys and girls were judged together in different age divisions. The theme was “When I Grow Up!”
Here are the results:
0-6 months: 1st, Lennox Lowe; 2nd, Levia Jarvis; 3rd, Finley Mahley.
7-12 months: 1st, Elaina June Smith; 2nd, Cami Kent; 3rd, Mason Grace Branscom.
13-24 months: 1st, Luke Carter; 2nd, Emeree Burner; 3rd, Chole Elizabeth Ann Fischer.
25-36 months: 1st, Zaydon White; 2nd, Braylynn Trent; 3rd, Reagan Jayjohn.
Writer’s Note: The contestant names and results were provided by Jackson County Fairboard. Look for more photos from the contest online at www.vintonjacksoncourier.com.
