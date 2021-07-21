Future farmer?

This baby, who was one of many in the contest, was dressed up in John Deere clothes as a farmer. He also had his tractor and cow on hand.

 Courier photo by Jeremiah Shaver

WELLSTON — The 2021 Jackson County Fair Baby Contest was held on Saturday, July 17, at the Grandstand.

Both boys and girls were judged together in different age divisions. The theme was “When I Grow Up!”

Here are the results:

0-6 months: 1st, Lennox Lowe; 2nd, Levia Jarvis; 3rd, Finley Mahley.

7-12 months: 1st, Elaina June Smith; 2nd, Cami Kent; 3rd, Mason Grace Branscom.

13-24 months: 1st, Luke Carter; 2nd, Emeree Burner; 3rd, Chole Elizabeth Ann Fischer.

25-36 months: 1st, Zaydon White; 2nd, Braylynn Trent; 3rd, Reagan Jayjohn.

Writer’s Note: The contestant names and results were provided by Jackson County Fairboard. Look for more photos from the contest online at www.vintonjacksoncourier.com.

Trending Recipe Videos


jshaver@vintonjacksoncourier.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments