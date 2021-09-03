JACKSON — The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a “Back-To-Business” Job Fair on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at ParksEdge Event Center in Jackson. There will be multiple companies set up, free entry and door prizes. The event is being sponsored by Bellisio Foods.

