JACKSON — Holzer Health System will be hosting its annual “back-to-school” school supply giveaway event this Saturday.

On Saturday, Aug. 22, parents along with their student(s) can drive-thru the school supply event to receive some items.

The event for Jackson County will be held at Jackson’s Holzer Clinic, located at 280 Pattonsville Road, from 9 a.m. until supplies are gone.

All attendees must remain in vehicles and school age children must be present to receive backpacks with supplies.

Please reference the attached traffic flow map that outline the route to each supply pick-up area. The event will have signage and balloons along these routes.

For more information or questions, call 740-446-5850.

