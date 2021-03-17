JACKSON — The Jackson County Board on Aging will be hosting a baked steak lunch on Friday, March 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu will feature baked steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cole slaw, and a roll. Cost is $8 a meal. Also offering a slice of pie for only $2 more. Free delivery to businesses, and pick up available at the Jackson Citizen Senior Center located at 25 E. Mound St. Call 740-286-2909 or 740-395-6991 to place an order. All proceeds go toward the senior citizens new building levy.

