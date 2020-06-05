JACKSON — In these times of economic uncertainty, local non-profits are appreciative of any support they can receive to support their organizations.
In its effort to give back to the community, Bellisio Foods provided the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership with a generous financial contribution in support of its 2020 fundraising campaign.
“We cannot be more appreciative to Bellisio Foods for their generosity in support of our office,” said Jackson County Economic Development Partnership Executive Director Sam Brady. “Bellisio Foods has always set a great example of corporate community support.”
Bellisio Foods is the largest employer in Jackson County with 1,143 full time positions based in Jackson, where it has maintained operations under various names since 1991. Bellisio Foods is owned by Thailand based CP Foods. CP Foods acquired Bellisio Foods in 2016, and has positioned the Bellisio Foods in Jackson as their North American manufacturing hub.
“The partnership with JCEDP has been an integral part of the Bellisio success,” Mike Evans, Vice President of Operations for Bellisio Foods, “We truly share in this together as a business and community.”
Evans added, “We hope this contribution will lead further down the business development path together.”
