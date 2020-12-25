JACKSON — Bellisio Foods recently announced the 2020 fall scholarship recipients from the Bellisio Foods Scholarship Fund at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO).
The Bellisio Foods Scholarship Fund was established in honor of Bellisio Foods founder, Jeno Paulucci. The Fund awards scholarships to children and grandchildren of Bellisio Foods employees pursuing post-secondary education. Recipients are selected based on character, community service, financial need, and academic performance and potential.
“Jeno Paulucci understood the importance of higher education, and he would be so pleased that Bellisio Foods is supporting these four bright young people in advancing their educations,” said Joel Conner, senior advisor of Bellisio Foods.
Fall 2020 scholarship recipients include Jackson residents Kylee Castle, Jayson Dixson, Mackensie Easter, and Ana Soria.
Castle is a 2019 graduate of Jackson High School. She is currently studying criminal justice with forensic science investigations at Bowling Green State University. Kylee’s father, Herb Castle, is an employee of Bellisio Foods.
Dixson will graduate from Jackson High School in 2021 and plans to study music education at Otterbein University. Jayson’s mother, April Dixon, is an employee of Bellisio Foods.
Easter graduated from Jackson High School in 2020. Mackensie is now studying microbiology at The Ohio State University. Mackensie’s mother, Amanda Gallagher, is an employee of Bellisio Foods.
Soria will graduate from Jackson High School in 2021 and plans to study psychology at University of California – Berkeley. Ana’s mother, Maria Soria, is an employee of Bellisio Foods.
The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio is pleased to partner with Bellisio Foods and others to support the educational pursuits of students in our region and beyond. The Foundation’s mission is to create opportunities for Appalachian Ohio’s people and communities by inspiring and supporting philanthropy.
A central part of this work is to support communities, in partnership with community partners like the Jackson County Community Foundation, across areas essential to community and regional quality of life.
The Bellisio Foods Scholarship Fund opens scholarship applications twice annually, once in the spring and again in the fall. To learn more about the Bellisio Foods Scholarship, as well as other scholarships FAO offers, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org or call 740.753.1111.
