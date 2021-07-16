JACKSON — Bellisio Foods recently announced that three students, one from Jackson, have been awarded its 2021 scholarship from the Bellisio Foods Scholarship Fund at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO).
The Bellisio Foods Scholarship Fund was established in honor of Bellisio Foods founder, Jeno Paulucci. The fund awards scholarships to children and grandchildren of Bellisio Foods employees pursuing post-secondary education. Recipients are selected based on character, community service, financial need and academic performance and potential.
“Jeno Paulucci was extremely dedicated to our company’s employees and their families,” said Joel Conner, executive chairman of Bellisio Foods. “Jeno would be thrilled to see the Bellisio scholarship awards helping young people achieve their dreams through post-secondary education.”
Kristopher Pittenger, a 2021 graduate of Jackson High School, received a scholarship. He plans to attend Cleveland State this fall to study music therapy. Kristopher’s parents, Amber and Brad Pittenger, are employees of Bellisio Foods in Jackson.
Others receiving scholarships were Madison Rebman of Ross County, and Payton of Chaska, Minnesota.
The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio is pleased to partner with Bellisio Foods and others to support educational pursuits of students in our region and beyond. The Foundation’s mission is to create opportunities for Appalachian Ohio’s citizens by inspiring and supporting philanthropy.
To learn more about the Bellisio Foods Scholarship, as well as other scholarships FAO offers, please visit www.AppalachianOhio.org or call 740-753-1111.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.