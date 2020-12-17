Buckeye Hills Career Center will have remote classes for the first week of second semester beginning Monday January 4th, 2020.

In person classes will then resume the following week on January 11th. 

The decision was made after considering the projected rise in cases after the Christmas and New Year holidays in combination with the already mandated quarantines within the district. 

Any student with issues connecting to the Internet will be accommodated with alternative options.  

Meals will be available for pickup and those without access to transportation can have meals delivered. 

The school will provide students with access to counselors, mental health services and wrap around services on an individualized basis.

Students or parents with questions can email the administrative team at Restart@buckeyehills.net with any questions and/or concerns or call the high school office at 740-245-5334.

