Recently, the following graduates from the Award Winning Buckeye Hills Career Center’s Adult Education programs were employed in full-time jobs.

We would like to thank our partners from business and industry.

We want to recognize Ryan Johnson, Industrial Maintenance graduate, hired by Phoenix Quality Manufacturing. In addition, we want to recognize Robert Fisher, Welding graduate, hired by Bellisio Foods. Congratulations! #BHCCPROUD

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments