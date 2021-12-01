Hudson Nash Frisby

WELLSTON — Lexi Porter and Nate Frisby of Wellston are proud to announce the birth of their son, Hudson Nash Frisby. He was born on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Adena Hospital in Chillicothe. At birth, Hudson weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. The baby’s grandparents include: Willie and Tanya Porter, and Tim and Lisa Frisby.

