The Red Cross will hold an extra blood drive this summer, due to the great need for blood.
This drive will be held Aug. 12 at the McArthur VFW hall from noon to 6 p.m.
Due to the need for social distancing, walk-ins will not be allowed at this blood drive, and scheduled donors are asked to arrive at the time of their scheduled appointments.
All donors are asked to wear a mask. Masks will be provided if necessary. All donors will have their temperatures taken immediately upon entering the building. Donors are asked not to bring support people or children, but if necessary, they can stay outside or in the donor’s car.
“This extra blood drive is very important because the supply of blood in the South Central Ohio region is very low, but patients in hospitals still need blood desperately,” said Shelly Horvath, Vinton County Blood Drive Leader.
“I recently experienced this personally, as so many patients and their loved ones do. On May 27 my son was admitted to the OSU Wexner Hospital ICU with a non-Covid illness. One of his issues was a rare and life-threatening blood condition. He immediately received a blood transfusion, which saved his life! I owe my son's life to donors in south and central Ohio, many of whom are our faithful Vinton County donors,” Horvath said.
During the summer months of 2020, the American Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. This testing may provide critical insight into whether donors may have possibly been exposed to this coronavirus. The Red Cross is committed to helping others in meaningful ways during this pandemic.
All donors who come to a blood drive in August will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm. These prize packages include travel, hotel, and park admission. Terms and conditions do apply. Donors can visit rcblood.org/CedarFair for details.
If you last donated on or before June 16, you may be eligible to donate on Aug. 12. To make an appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org , or call or text Shelly Horvath at 740.517.1398 or email shellyhorvath@yahoo.com.
