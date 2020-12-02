Ohioans will now have until July 1st, 2021 to renew their license and other registration after Governor DeWine signed into law House Bill 404.
This applies to any license issued by the state that was set to expire anywhere from March 9. 2020 until April 1, 2021. They will remain valid until July 1st of next year.
Without this extension, the deadline was set for Dec. 1st.
Required E-Checks are also included under this law but don’t impact drivers outside of the counties of Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, and Summit.
Those needing the services of the BMV but are hesitant to go in person can request most services at their website www.Oplates.com.
