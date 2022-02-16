COLUMBUS — The State Controlling Board has approved the release of $750,000 to support a major renovation project at Field of Hope in Vinton, local lawmakers announced recently.
Field of Hope is a faith-based addiction treatment and counseling center. It is a partnering agency of the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health (ADAMHS) Board.
“Our local ADAMHS Board does a great job providing a range of services to the community, and this project will enhance the work they do,” said State Rep. Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill).
The project involves the renovation of part of the former North Gallia High School to include two bathrooms, kitchen equipment, a dining/meeting room, a reception area and a courtyard. The overall cost of the project is estimated to be $1 million.
The work will support the youth resiliency program, which will provide services and supports including youth prevention services, suicide prevention, sports activities, tutoring and life skills/job skills training, as well as outpatient services and substance abuse rehabilitation for clients.
Officials anticipate approximately 500 youth will be served annually.
“These programs for young people in our area will help them learn important skills and achieve their full potential,” said State Representative Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville).
