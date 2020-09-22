McARTHUR — The Vinton County Local School District Board of Education seeks applicants to fill the unexpired term of board member Dr. Mildred Lane, who resigned Sept. 21.
The board will begin interviewing candidates soon and must name a replacement within 30 days of the resignation. The newly appointed board member will serve until Dec. 31, 2021. If the appointed member desires to continue serving, he or she must run in the next general election.
Dr. Lane began her service to the Vinton County Local Schools Board of Education on Jan. 1. She was serving her second term, which expires December 31, 2021. Dr. Lane served as Legislative Liaison and represented the board on the District’s Safety Committee. Dr. Lane is moving outside of the Vinton County Local School District and has submitted her resignation as of Sept. 21.
Board President Tom McManis said, “Dr. Lane spent her career teaching children and adults and, following her retirement, chose to use that experience to strengthen the Vinton County Local School District by serving as a member of the Board. During the last 7 years, she has brought a new level of accountability to the Board and championed student achievement by promoting a safe and fair environment for students to learn and succeed. Most recently, along with fellow Board Member Mary
Ann Hale, Dr. Lane represented the Board of Education on a special committee comprised of administration, transportation, health and VLTA & OAPSE union members to develop a plan for Vinton County students to safely return to school this fall during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Board and I want to thank Dr. Lane for her contributions to the Board of Education and wish her well in the years ahead.”
Those interested in serving on the Vinton County Schools Board of Education should provide a letter of interest to Treasurer Erica Zinn via email at Erica.Zinn@vc-k12.us, in person at the District Office or by mail to 307 W High Street, McArthur, OH 45651 no later than Thursday, Oct. 1 by 4 p.m.
According to Ohio law, people serving on Ohio school boards must be at least 18 years old, a resident of the Vinton County Local School District and be a registered voter in the district. McManis said the Board will review all letters of interest then hold interviews and decide on the replacement at a special meeting scheduled for Monday, Oct. 5.
The Vinton County Local School District serves nearly 2000 students in 5 buildings located in McArthur, Hamden and Allensville and serves all townships and villages located within Vinton County.
