Herbert Wescoat Memorial Library is hosting a virtual Boston Tea Party on Dec. 16th at 7:30 p.m. to commemorate the 247th anniversary of the event that took place in 1773.

A Boston colonist will be joining in on the fun to discuss the events of the night they dumped 342 chests of imported tea into the Boston Harbor.

The event requires registration as spaces are limited. Anyone wanting to join in should contact the library at 740-595-5691 or stop by the circulation desk at the library.

