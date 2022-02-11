WELLSTON — Boy Scout Troop 57 is inviting the community to its annual spaghetti dinner and auctions.

The event will be held on Saturday, March 12, starting at 11 a.m. until sold out at Sts. Peter & Paul Parish Hall in Wellston. There will be options for dine-in, pickup and delivery. Delivery is available in Wellston only by calling 740-418-5335.

The Chinese and silent auctions will begin at 11 a.m. with drawings at 7 p.m. The live auction will begin at 5 p.m. The spaghetti dinner will feature spaghetti, salad, breadstick and dessert for $7.

All proceeds go to support scouting in the Wellston area.

