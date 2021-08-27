WELLSTON — Boy Scout Troop 57 will be having a chicken noodle dinner on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The dinner will be held at the Wellston Hope United Methodist Church. Pick up or delivery only. Menu features homemade chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, slaw, and a roll for $6. Delivery in Wellston, call 740-418-5335. All proceeds go to support scouting in the Wellston Area.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments