WELLSTON — Boy Scout Troop 57 will host its annual spaghetti dinner Saturday, March 12, as well as a Chinese auction and a silent auction, at Sts. Peter & Paul Parish Hall in Wellston.

The dinner, which includes spaghetti, salad, breadstick and dessert, costs $7 and is available for dine in, pick up and delivery. It begins at 11 a.m.

Both the Chinese and silent auctions will begin at 11 a.m., with drawings occurring at 7 p.m. Additionally, a live auction will begin at 5 p.m.

For delivery in Wellston, call 740-418-5335. All proceeds go to support scouting in the Wellston Area.

