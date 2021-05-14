A boys basketball camp is being held for Vinton County boys from third grade to eighth grade on June 3 through June 4 at the Vinton County High School gym. Grades are based on the child's grade for the upcoming school year.
Two groups, a third to fifth grade group and a sixth to eighth grade group, will be included with the younger group taking place from 9 a.m. until noon and the older kids from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Each day the first hour will be dedicated to group instruction with the second consisting of small group skill station work ending with games and contests for the last hour. The two day camp costs $30 a child with $20 for each additional sibling looking to sign up.
Anyone with questions is encouraged to reach out to Matt Combs at 740-649-6101.
