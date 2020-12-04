WELLSTON — There will be a drive-thru breakfast with Santa at the Jackson County Fairgrounds on Sunday, Dec. 13, from 8-11 a.m. The event is hosted by the Jackson-Vinton Farm Bureau. Each kid in the car will get free pancakes, sausage, and milk compliments of the Jackson-Vinton Farm Bureau. Each child is encouraged to write a letter to hand to Santa as you drive-thru. There will also be animals on display as vehicles exit fairgrounds.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments