WELLSTON — There will be a drive-thru breakfast with Santa at the Jackson County Fairgrounds on Sunday, Dec. 12, from 9 a.m. — 12 p.m. The event is hosted by the Jackson-Vinton Farm Bureau. Each kid in the car will get free pancakes, sausage and milk, compliments of the Jackson-Vinton Farm Bureau. Each child is encouraged to write a letter to hand to Santa as you drive-thru. There will also be animals on display as well.

