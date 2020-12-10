JACKSON — As the fight against drug addiction continues, specifically in regards to the opioid epidemic, the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs Alcohol Drug Addiction and Mental Health (ADAMH) Board sought to highlight the excellent work provided by individuals on the front lines of the fight.
Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH Board Community Programming Coordinator Shannon Dalton explained that a few months ago, residents of Gallia, Jackson, and Meigs Counties were asked to nominate a local "champion" actively involved in fighting opioid addiction.
"These individuals work beyond the call of duty, making differences in the lives of those who struggle with addiction," explained Dalton. "The work of these champions often faces heart-wrenching challenges and thankless recognition for their efforts."
In Jackson County, Cheryl Browning was chosen to receive one of the "Champion Awards" from the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH Board.
Browning has spent years of service, serving as chairperson of the Jackson County Substance-abuse Prevention and Addiction Resource Council (SPARC).
"Over the years, Cheryl has dedicated her time working alongside community members in recovery or with the families of those in recovery," stated Dalton. "The people of Jackson County have identified Cheryl as one who has gone above and beyond the call with her dedication to help these individuals get the help they need."
Others honored were Joni Farrell of Gallia County, and Julie Mayer of Meigs County.
Dalton said, "The Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH Board is proud to honor these three champions leading the battle against addiction in their communities."
The week of September 20th was designated as "Week of Appreciation" with the message of "Bringing Help, Bringing Hope, Thank you," to show gratitude for all individuals, families, and professionals in the many roles spend their days working tirelessly to save lives.
"The addiction epidemic impacts every sector of society," stated Dalton. "The importance of focusing on and responding to meet the needs of individuals and families affected by addiction is paramount."
Dalton added, "With the concentration being on those suffering, those helping to fight the epidemic are often left with fatigue, secondary trauma, and little thanks. We have been pleased to be able to set aside the time to specifically say thank you for Bringing Help and Bringing Hope."
