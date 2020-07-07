Heroes

The heroes show off the deer they harvested during the 2019 event.

The Buckeye Hero Hunt will come back to the area in 2021.

“After in depth discussions between our committee and our partner organizations, it is with great sadness that I have to announce that the 2020 Buckeye Hero Hunt will NOT take place this year,” the organization shared on its Facebook page.

The wheelchair accessible archery hunt for veterans is typically held through a partnership by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the Ohio Department of Veterans Services and the Buckeye Hero Hunt Committee. Last year, 50 volunteers helped run the event, with 19 veterans participating and a total of 16 doe and 10 bucks harvested.

Each hunter will be contacted to receive an update on place for the 2021 hunt.

“We want you all to know that we love this organization and we love our veterans. And this, hopefully, will pass and we will be able to make the 2021 Hunt even better,” the organization stated in its social media release.

