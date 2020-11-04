The following students appeared on the Honor Roll at Buckeye Hills Career Center for the first nine weeks grading period that ended on October 14, 2020: Everett Adkins, Orval Bode, Carah Cable*, Leslie Coleman*, Sara Dummitt, Brice Hale, Dylan Harper, Alison Lamb*, Brandalyn Long, Meleah Manley, Heidi Marks, Fate Meadows, Kylee Sowers, Cheyenne Spencer, Brynn Steele, Kassidee Winters

(*) Indicates all A’s

