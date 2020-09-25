Please join us for a Candidate Meet and Greet on Sunday, Sept. 27 from 4-6 p.m. Free Intro to the Constitution seminar running from 2-4 p.m. Join us if you like. The community meeting and the Candidate Meet and Greet will go from 4-6 p.m. followed by dinner.

If you wish to stay for dinner, please bring a side or dessert dish to share. The main dish and beverages provided. Contact Judi Phelps with questions at 740-596-1984 or judi.phelps@onguarddefense.com.

