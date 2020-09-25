Please join us for a Candidate Meet and Greet on Sunday, Sept. 27 from 4-6 p.m. Free Intro to the Constitution seminar running from 2-4 p.m. Join us if you like. The community meeting and the Candidate Meet and Greet will go from 4-6 p.m. followed by dinner.
If you wish to stay for dinner, please bring a side or dessert dish to share. The main dish and beverages provided. Contact Judi Phelps with questions at 740-596-1984 or judi.phelps@onguarddefense.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.