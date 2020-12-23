Capital University has announced its Dean’s List honorees for fall 2020 semester.

In order to be named to the Dean’s List, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.69.

  • Lana Hill of Jackson
  • James Waugh of Jackson
