Capital University has announced its President’s List honorees for the fall 2020 semester.

Capital has three lists denoting academic distinction among full-time, degree-seeking students: the President’s List, Provost’s List, and Dean’s List. The President’s List indicates the highest level of academic distinction.

To be named to the President’s List, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85.

  • Jordan Banks of Jackson
  • Marshall Evans of Jackson
  • Morgan Henry of Jackson
  • Callie Henry of Oak Hill
  • Hayley Lathey of Vinton
  • Emily Osborne of Laurelville
