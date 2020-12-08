Funds from the CARES Act are still up for grabs for those in the Jackson-Vinton area that areas struggling to make utility and household payments.
The Jackson-Vinton Community Action, Inc. announced back in early November that residents of the county who are at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level can submit an application with them for funds. The money is slated to be used to help with rental or mortgage payments as well as paying past due utility bills such as water or sewer.
Funds are available until Dec. 30th. To complete an application or get in contact with the Jackson-Vinton Community Action Agency, Inc., families should call 740-384-3722 ext 27.
