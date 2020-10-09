JACKSON — For numerous years, the Jackson-Vinton Farm Bureau (JVFB) has hosted a fundraiser and contest dubbed “Hog Wild.” The ultimate goal of the contest is to collect money to support the JVFB Scholarship Fund and youth programs.
This year, the honor of “Top Hog” went to Justin Skaggs for Probate Juvenile Judge, whose pig named “Carl Hog-ricksen,” earned quite a bit of money in a short period.
The people of Jackson County voted Skaggs’ pig as the top hog of the county by contributing over 41,172 votes or $411.72 to his pig in just seven days (each vote is worth one penny).
The public helps decide who the “Top Hog” of Jackson County is from year to year by voting with their spare change or bills. The JVFB fundraiser is now completed for the 2020 calendar year.
On Friday, Sept. 25, JVFB President Mickey Scott made the announcement of this year’s “Top Hog,” “People’s Choice,” “Most Creative/Original” and “Most Likes on Facebook.”
The People’s Choice Award went to M&R Fresh Meats and More who collected 44,844 votes in their pig tallying $448.44 in the first round of voting alone. This year’s Most Creative/Original Hog Award went to Buckeye Tire & Exhaust piggy named “Shop Coupe Eddie,” and the most Facebook Likes winner was Dakota’s Roadhouse pig named “Hunny” who had 313 likes.
According to Scott, the grand total collected was $5,325.70, which will support the Farm Bureau Scholarships and Youth Programs of Jackson and Vinton Counties.
“The Farm Bureau would like to thank all of the businesses and the community for taking part in this event, from painting the pigs to voting for your favorite,” Scott said. “This definitely shows the support of the community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.